Kanye West and Joe Rogan have been teasing a sit-down interview for a while now, and on Friday, it finally happened as these two came together for a three-hour podcast that is full of content. At the beginning of the interview, Kanye began to speak about his bid for the Presidency and why he ultimately came to the conclusion that he needed to run for President of the United States.

As Kanye notes in the clips below, he has been planning his Presidential bid for quite some time now and that he always knew he was destined to lead the country. During this conversation, Rogan interjected a few times to keep Kanye on track and explain exactly what he would do differently as Commander In Chief.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"It was something God put on my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards, it just hit me in the shower," Kanye said. "And when I first thought of it I just started like laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body. Just through my soul and I just felt that energy I felt that spirit." West then went on to talk about how he ended up voicing his intentions to run for President during the MTV Awards. and subsequent backlash that soon followed.

"I had different friends that were some people in the music industry, some people tech elites and they would really take it as a joke," West divulged. "They're telling me all these reasons why I couldn't run for President. [...] One of my responses to one of the naysayers was 'well I'll definitely be a billionaire by that time' and not that that's a reason why someone should become President but it's to say at that time I was around $50 million dollars in debt and I knew I would have the confidence to be able to turn that around."

West continued to talk about his doubters before revealing that some people in his circle have claimed that he should run to be the Governor of California, which is an idea Rogan was very much on board with. Kanye then said that he ultimately chose to run for President as he "believes [his] calling is to be the leader of the Free World." It was here where West went on to say that he would be a great leader because he is someone who listens, while also being empathetic. West even said he was a visionary and that his ideas would be anything unlike the world has ever seen.

Kanye has spoken like this throughout his career as a musician, and it's no surprise he would feel the exact same way when it comes to his politics. There were plenty more gems from this interview, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas