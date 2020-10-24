Kanye West, speaking on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, says he plans to buy Universal Music Group, rather than just his masters.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“It’s not a safe place. It’s a treacherous place,” he said regarding the music industry. “At this point music loses me money. Of my $5 billion net worth, music is negative $4 million.”

He added, “I was thinking about buying my masters but I realized that’s too small of a thought. I’m gonna buy Universal. They’re only a $33 billion organization.”

West has routinely criticized the music industry and recording labels. In September, he wrote on Twitter, "When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can’t do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch."

West's appearance on JRE amounts to just under three hours. The two discuss the rapper's mental health, politics, the music industry, and much more.

"When I talk, it’s not a rant. I just tell the truth, and telling the truth is crazy in a world full of lies," West says.

Check out the full interview below.

