Kanye West has been especially adamant on getting what he wants as of late.

Somehow, in between running for president and setting out to revolutionize the music industry in favour of artists, Kanye has also decided to pursue corporate life.

Early this morning on Twitter, the rapper demanded to sit on the boards for both Adidas and Gap.

"I’M WEARING JORDANS TILL I’M ON THE BOARD OF ADIDAS," he wrote. "I’M NOT RELEASING NOTHING ON GAP TILL I’M ON THE BOARD."

He has longterm contracts with both, but he has yet to release his collection with Gap.

Ye is definitely putting Gap in a tough spot by withholding a lucrative collection for the company, which has been struggling in recent years. His contract with the beleaguered company was reportedly worth $100 million.

Kanye seems to be putting his beef with Nike to the side in service of getting what he wants from Adidas and you almost have to appreciate his showmanship. Still, despite the antics, Kanye can sometimes get surprising results. At this rate, it's not totally unbelievable that he might just get to sit on the board of directors for either company (but more likely Gap, if anything). He definitely seems to think so.

"WE WILL BE RECOGNIZED," he affirmed.