Kanye West has accomplished much in his storied career. Through his influence and status, he's been able to open up doors and shift the culture in a way that has never been seen before. However, the multi-billion dollar artist and designer is using his resources to create societal change, including helping the homeless.



David Livingston/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Kanye West has met with L.A. leaders and charitable organizations to help eradicate homelessness in the city. Last week, Ye met up with the CEO of L.A. Mission Reverend Troy Vaughn after dropping off 1,000 meals for the Thanksgiving holiday. Ye reportedly broke down four different ways that he believes he could help ease the growing homeless population.

Ye's first matter of business is helping provide food. The artist intends on teaming up with different organizations throughout the city to bring meals for those in need while using his own companies to provide resources for housing, education, and job opportunities. Additionally, Kanye also wants to use Sunday Service as a way to help "inspire and uplift" the homeless community.

Ultimately, Kanye wants to eradicate homelessness entirely. The final part of his plan is to combine his resources with other groups in Los Angeles to create an innovative plan to end the homeless crisis.

The homeless population has grown during the pandemic. Kanye West's combined efforts with lawmakers and citizens will hopefully help ease the crisis.

