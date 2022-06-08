The woman Kanye West was recently spotted with at a screening for Top Gun: Maverick has been identified by TMZ as swimwear and OnlyFans model Monica Corgan. Interestingly, West rapped about Corgan on the original version of his André 3000 collaboration, "Life of the Party."

"So don't text me like I'm Juanita JCV / Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me," he rapped on the song.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Corgan, 23, has an Instagram account that is followed by 35 thousand users. She also reportedly runs an OnlyFans, which has a $19/month subscription requirement to view her over 400 posts.

The date comes amidst rumors that he and Chaney Jones have broken up as the two haven't been seen together in over a month. Jones dispelled those rumors on Wednesday, by celebrating West's birthday with a tribute on her Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday Baby [black heart emoji] I love youuuu," she captioned a photo of the two of them.

The last time that West and Jones were seen together was during a trip to Japan in early May. Shortly after the trip, Jones revealed that she had gotten a "Ye" tattoo on her left wrist.

Check out a picture of West and Corgan at the Top Gun: Maverick showing as shared by Below Deck camera operator Everette Motta below.









