At this point, everyone knows that Kanye West has been talking about running for President. Whether or not he's actually going to make good on this promise remains to be seen. However, over the last few days, he has held campaign rallies and is even trying to get his name on the ballots in all 50 states. For now, this seems like an impossible endeavor, especially with the Presidential race ramping up ahead of the election in November.

Today, Kanye took to Twitter to express his confidence in his chances. As he explains in the two very similar tweets below, he thinks he is going to beat Biden through write-ins, alone. For those who don't know, write-ins are when the voter writes down a candidate's name even if they aren't actually on the ballot.

It's interesting to note here that Kanye seems keen on defeating Joe Biden, but doesn't really care about beating Donald Trump, who he has had a great relationship with in the past. In fact, Kanye recently claimed he would make Trump his Vice President pick.

As it stands, Kanye's Presidential hopes weigh in the balance although based on our current system, it is safe to say that he will most likely have to drop out prior to November.