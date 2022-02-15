After an attention-grabbing few days of posting on Instagram, Kanye West is ready to take accountability for his actions. Over the weekend, the Yeezy creator seemingly had a great time at the Super Bowl with his two eldest children, but he still found time to throw shots at 28-year-old Pete Davidson, among other people, which resulted in him trending over the football game.

On Monday evening, the father of four shared messages from Kim Kardashian, asking him to stop creating a "dangerous and scary environment" that could result in her comedian boyfriend getting hurt. "UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF," he wrote in the description.

Following that, the world saw more antics posted, but they've since all been removed from the "Stronger" hitmaker's page, and instead, only a reflective message remains. "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them," Ye captioned a post shared on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers, and community leaders. Thank [you] everybody for supporting." The Life of Pablo artist then admitted to knowing that "sharing screenshots" of his conversations with his estranged wife, which he was doing an awful lot of yesterday, "was jarring and came off as harassing Kim."





"I take accountability," Ye wrote. "I'm still learning in real-time. I don't have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener."

The post has been double-tapped over a million times in just over an hour, and fans have been flocking to the comments to show their support for West. "We all learn and we live!! Keep going Ye," one user wrote. Others added, "The good fight is never an easy one. Keep speaking your truth Ye," and "COMMUNITY. We all learning and figuring out this thing we call life.

What are your thoughts on Kanye West's latest Instagram post? Check out some responses below, and leave yours in the comment section.

@kanyewest/Instagram