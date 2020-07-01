Kanye West went all out for his wife, Kim Kardashian, by transforming their minimalistic bathroom into an "enchanted forest" covered in beautiful flowers. It's no secret that Kanye is a fan of grand gestures, and his romance game is clearly still in full gear. On Tuesday (June 30th), Kim shared a video on her Instagram story, showing off her bathroom-turned-garden while she narrates what she just walked into. "So I come home, and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest," Kim explains. "And it’s so beautiful and so visually pretty."

She then indicates that she found "a sweet note from my husband," indicating that it was in fact Kanye who covered their bath tub in purple, green, and pink flowers.

Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

It's no surprise that Kanye wanted to spoil Kim. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to congratulate her for "officially becoming a billionaire" and tell her how proud he is of her. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family," he wrote. "So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much." This milestone was achieved after Kim sold a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty brand to cosmetics company, Coty Inc., rounding out to $200 million. This deal now values KKW Beauty at $1 billion, and Kim's personal worth at $900 million.

