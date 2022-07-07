Kanye West is a huge fashion guru, which means it shouldn't be surprising that Kanye would want to use a fashion rental service from time to time. These can be great services if you want to only wear a piece for a certain amount of time, or just want a piece for a particular event.

As it turns out, Kanye has been using the David Casavant archive over the years, and in 2020 alone, he ended up renting upwards of 49 pieces. According to TMZ, however, Kanye only brought back 36 of those pieces, and by the end of 2020, he stopped paying his rental fees. Now, DCA is looking to sue Kanye for upwards of $400K due to these outstanding charges.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As the report explains, the Archive claims that Kanye owes approximately $220K in unpaid fees. On top of this, DCA wants another $195K which would go towards replacing the 13 items that Kanye has yet to bring back. Some of these items come from esteemed brands such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and even Helmut Lang.

Kanye has yet to comment on the lawsuit. Stay tuned to HNHH, as this is currently a developing story that will certainly be updated soon.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

