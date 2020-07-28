Kanye West may not have much of a shot to be named President of the United States in November -- he has passed the deadline to file paperwork to appear on the ballot in several key states -- but he's still pushing forward in his attempt to defy the odds.

Recently, West filed the necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot in his native Illinois but the individual signatures he provided are being investigated over legitimacy concerns. As that gets sorted out, the Presidential hopeful is looking to be added to the ballot in New Jersey, beating the deadline and filing the paperwork in the Garden State.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

According to TMZ, West gathered a total of 1,327 signatures in New Jersey, which is more than the 800 he needed. The documents are currently under inspection and, since he submitted them before the deadline, there's a chance he may be added on. That is, of course, unless an objection is made. Someone can challenge the validity of his candidacy prior to the July 31 deadline, which would force a closer inspection since he's running as an independent candidate for The Birthday Party.

This has already been a pretty eventful week for Kanye, who earned himself a visit from his wife Kim Kardashian after humiliating her on Twitter. He is also apparently putting the final touches on his album Donda: With Child, which could have a new feature from Lil Baby.

Do you think Kanye has a chance in November? According to him, he thinks he can beat Joe Biden off of write-in votes alone...

[via]