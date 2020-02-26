Kanye West gave an aspiring rapper the time of day on Wednesday, as he stopped on the street to give the hopeful artist's music a listen. In a video shared by the Daily Mail, Ye can be seen out and about in Calabasas, California. The clip does not capture the moment that the young man approached Ye, but it does show the Jesus Is Born artist bopping along to his tunes coming out of a smart speaker. The aspiring rapper spits over the music he's playing, and Ye seems to show his approval. Toward the end of the footage, Kanye receives a gift of some sort from the fan, and it appears as though the aspiring rapper gives Ye's associate his phone number. Watch part of the interaction take place below, or click here for the full video.

This is certainly not the first time that Kanye has taken the time to listen to a hopeful artist's work, and he's proved that doing so can lead to finding future superstars. Most notably, Ye first discovered Big Sean's talents back in 2006 when the then-unsigned rapper approached Ye outside of a radio station in Detroit and rapped for him. The interaction ultimately led to Sean's deal with Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music label.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ye also assisted another artist, Cameron Grey, with his debut album after Cameron freestyled for him outside the House of Blues in L.A. in 2015. Will this mystery man be the next artist that Ye blesses with a music career?