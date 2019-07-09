A few weeks back, early images of the rumored Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 surfaced, sparking speculation that the kicks could be making their debut sooner than later.

Adidas has not yet confirmed any reports of the Yeezy Boost 350 V3, but Kanye himself recently stepped out in the V3 giving his fans an on-foot look at the latest low-top silhouette. According to sneaker source @YeezyMafia, this particular colorway has been dubbed "Alien."

It remains to be seen exactly what to expect from the third iteration of the low-top Yeezy Boosts, but rumors suggest the kicks will come equipped with the familiar primeknit build, complete with a ribbed TPU shell covering the Boost cushioning. Setting the Yeezy Boost 350 V3 apart from the original version and the V2 is a wavy stripe that extends from the heel tab to the tip of the toe.

We'll keep you posted with any developments regarding the Yeezy Boost 350 V3. In the meantime, check out a few more colorways of the rumored silhouette below.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3/SBD

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3/SBD