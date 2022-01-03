Kanye West has been jet-setting to start off the year, being spotted in Miami, Los Angeles, Belize, and other locations throughout the last few days. There has been increased media coverage on the 44-year-old's personal life since his divorce from Kim Kardashian. And while he has been publicly begging for his ex-wife to let him back into her arms, Kim doesn't seem interested. Ye recently purchased the home right across the street from his ex-wife as a teardown project and as work begins on his new property, the fashion icon continues to be spotted out on the prowl, going on dates with an eclectic range of women.

After being spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox a few days ago, Ye seemingly had a sleepover at his Miami hotel room with a couple of other women, who were spotted on his room's balcony with him. In the paparazzi photos, Ye stands at the ledge and looks at his phone as one woman wears a white crop top and looks away in the opposite direction. A different lady appeared in the doorway at some point, meaning that they weren't alone in the room.



Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Considering all the time that Ye has been spending with Future in recent weeks, he may be taking pointers from the toxic king.

Check out the pictures at this link and let us know what you think of Ye's recent escapades.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images