Kanye West has always had a thing for models. Back when he released My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy over a decade ago, it wasn't uncommon to hear the legendary artist name-drop some of his favorite models from around the world, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes, Irina Shayk, and more. Following his divorce from Kim Kardashian earlier this year, Ye continued his love affair with models by dating Vinetria for a short period of time, living with her at his Malibu mansion. They recently split up and despite reports that Kanye moved into the house right across the street from Kim and their four children, it looks like he's still trying to move on, being spotted at a party on Tuesday night (December 28) in Houston, Texas with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez.

Ye, Justin LaBoy, and others were all present at James Harden's Thirteen restaurant for J Mulan's birthday, celebrating the self-proclaimed "culture queen" on her big day. Yasmine Lopez was also spotted at the party, seemingly spending a lot of time with Ye. It was not noted if they seemed to be getting close romantically or if they were simply there as friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J Mulan (@jmulan)

Recently, Kim Kardashian legally filed to become single, stating that she does not believe there is any way she can reconcile the relationship with Kanye. She is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Check out some photos of Yasmine Lopez below and let us know if you think she would look good with Ye.





















