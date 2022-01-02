Kanye West and actress Julia Fox, best known for her role in the Safdie brother's 2019 film, Uncut Gems, were spotted on a date in Miami, Saturday night. The two hit up the Italian restaurant, Carbone, for dinner.

West has been partaking in the single life since he split with Kim Kardashian in 2021. Despite his attempts to get back with his ex-wife, Kardashian has repeatedly said she has no intention of rekindling with the Donda rapper. Kardashian has recently spent her time dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Fox recently slammed her own ex, Peter Artemiev, as a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict,” father.

"I just don't want my son fucked up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him," she wrote in a post on social media ahead of Christmas. "As a mother anyone could understand that. TAKE CARE OF YOUR KIDS MEN!!! AND OTHER MEN, HOLD DEAD BEAT DADS ACCOUNTABLE!!! It's damn near 2022 how can u say u care about women and mothers and single mothers and ur out here enabling the behavior!!!"

West has also been seen dating 22-year-old model Vinetria in recent months.

[Via]