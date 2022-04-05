Kanye West was spotted by paparazzi in Beverly Hills on Monday, after canceling his headlining performance at Coachella. West has yet to explain his decision, but sources have told Page Six that the Donda rapper is seeking professional treatment following his social media posts about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and more.

Walking down the streets of Beverly Hills, Ye rocked an all-black outfit featuring a hoodie, jeans, and boots. The outlet described him as "keeping a low profile," before being joined by two other men.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production,” an industry insider told Page Six. “Travis Scott was supposed to be joining him onstage. Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together.”

They added that, while no replacement is in store, The Weeknd could be a likely option.

Jason Lee, Head of Media and Partnerships for West, recently denied reports that West is "going away to get help"

"Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by 'sources close to the Kardashians,' which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim," Lee said on Friday. "He's been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we've seen as recent."

