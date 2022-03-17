Kanye West has been going through a very difficult time as of late, especially as it pertains to his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Over the last week or so, Kanye has been feuding with Pete Davidson, and he has also been lamenting the issues he has had when it comes to being able to see his kids. Kanye believes there is a concerted effort to stop him from being around his four children, and he is begging for the efforts to stop, sooner rather than later.

Luckily for Ye, he was able to get some quality time with his son Saint on Wednesday night as he made the trip to San Francisco and sat courtside for the Warriors vs. Celtics game. In the end, Kanye watched the Celtics win big, and he seemed to be having a great time with his child.

Throughout the game, there were plenty of pictures taken of the two, and they all circulated throughout social media. Jaylen Brown also took a photo with Ye and Saint after the game, which led to a pretty nice moment.

Needless to say, Kanye is being allowed to see his kids right now, and it's great to see him smiling during a time that has been pretty detrimental to his mental health.

