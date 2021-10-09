By now you may have heard that Kim Kardashian will be hosting tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live. For the past few days, the KKW Beauty mogul has been hanging out in New York City along with Kanye West, but last night, the rapper was seen riding solo at JFK.

According to TMZ, the father of four didn’t expect any special treatment at the airport, despite his billionaire status. Ye went through TSA security with all the other “average Joes,” although it remains unclear what his final destination is.

The “Good Morning” singer was layered up in an all black fit, featuring a leather jacket, a hoodie (unfortunately not his Yeezy X Gap collab), a small bag, and some headphones.

The fact that West is leaving NYC before Kardashian graces the legendary SNL stage pretty much solidifies that he won’t be making an appearance, although he has been known to surprise his fans with a curveball or two in the past.

Earlier this week we reported that the 44-year-old reportedly helped his wife out with her opening monologue, so at the very least, he’ll be there in spirit.

This isn’t the first time that Ye has been spotted cosplaying “just some guy” at an airport as of late. Not long ago, musician Goody Grace snapped a selfie with the billionaire while he was flying economy from Los Angeles to NYC, HipHopDX reports.

How would you react to running into Kanye West at an airport, play it cool or approach him for an autograph? Let us know in the comments.

[Via] [Via]