Kanye West and model Vinetria have reportedly called it quits on their short-lived relationship, breaking up after a few months together, according to sources.

The "Touch The Sky" artist was linked to the 22-year-old model following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Reports as recent as this week claimed that Vinetria was actually living inside Ye's Malibu home, which he purchased this year. However, after it was reported that Ye unfollowed the model on Instagram, sources from Page Six confirmed that the couple was no longer a thing.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images





Perhaps their breakup was facilitated after Ye's countless pleas for his ex-wife Kim to let him back into her life. Most recently, at Ye's benefit concert with Drake in Los Angeles, he changed the lyrics to "Runaway" and serenaded Kim, singing, "run back to me, more specifically, Kimberly."

Ye and Vinetria were last spotted together at a Donda Academy basketball game, sitting outside in Minneapolis.

This news comes after Kim allegedly found it "strange" that Ye was begging for her back while his girlfriend, Vinetria, was living in his home. The day after Ye's "run back to me" plea, Kim filed to be declared "legally single" and, this week, she was spotted on a date with Pete Davidson in Staten Island, catching a movie with the comedian.

What do you think about Ye and Vinetria splitting?

