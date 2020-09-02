His fortune continues to climb as Kanye West has been named one of the richest entertainers according to Forbes. The multihyphenated artist's recent interview with Nick Cannon has many much-talked-about revelations, including the shocking amount of money that was spent to help Ye spread the gospel. In 2019, Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir were quite busy as they traveled the world, performed at festivals, and took to the stages of popular churches. Ye told Cannon that it cost him a pretty penny—pennies that eventually added up to $50 million.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

The funds were spent on operas, uniforms, flights, and other expenses. “I spent every dime that I have for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had,” said Kanye. “I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service if you add up the operas, if you add up the flights. It was 120 people going to Jamaica.”

“The Yeezys, they were selling themselves. Instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church," the rapper added. "I invested in spreading gospel. I invested in saying Jesus’s name on high.” Later, Ye delivered his Christian album Jesus is King and he's said to be working on or completely finished with a project titled Donda.