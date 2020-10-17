mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West Speaks On Being A Presidential Candidate In "Nah Nah Nah"

Alexander Cole
October 17, 2020 08:44
Image via Kanye West

Kanye West has returned with a brand new song.


Kanye West is currently running to become the next President of the United States of America. Many have taken his candidacy as a massive joke, although Kanye wants everyone to make sure this is simply not the case. In fact, West previewed a song recently called "Nah Nah Nah" which was meant to be a shot at those doubting him. On Friday night, Kanye actually released the song for everyone to hear.

This track clocks in at just under three minutes in length, and throughout, we are met with this bizarre instrumental that will remind you of early 2000s video games. From there, Kanye delivers braggadocios bars about how he is "no joke" and is ready to compete for the presidency.

Give the track a spin, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Next time you text, can it wait?
You are talkin' to a presidential candidate (Candidate)
I know you think Obi-Wan gettin' tired now
Don't jump, Anakin, I got the higher ground
I'ma hit the moonwalk like I seen Tito
Man, [?] likÐµ president got vetoÐµd (Woo!)

Kanye West Nah Nah Nah
