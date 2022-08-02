Kanye West is known to speak his mind when he is upset about something. Whether it be music or fashion, Kanye makes sure his voice is heard whenever something doesn't go down the way he wants it to. When it comes to his sneakers, Kanye takes his business very seriously, and he has never been shy about critiquing the places he has worked, including Nike.

Now, Kanye's Yeezy brand is dominating thanks to Adidas' backing, but as it turns out, Kanye is not happy with Adidas right now. Today, the brand is celebrating Yeezy Day by re-releasing a whole plethora of iconic Yeezy sneakers. In a recent message posted by Sneaker News, it was revealed that Kanye does not approve of Yeezy Day, and that Adidas is conducting business behind his back.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kanye also went on to say that the brand halted his shoes with Balenciaga and that Adidas has also been poaching employees from his Yeezy imprint, without prior approval. Needless to say, Kanye is upset and he is looking for God to handle this situation.

Per Ye:

"Adidas made up the Yeezy Day idea without my approval then went and brought back older styles without my approval picked colors and named them without my approval went and hired people that worked for me without my approval stole my colorways without my approval stole my styles and material approaches without my approval went and hired a gm of Yeezy without my approval took talent on the production side and sprinkled them throughout Adidas Originals without my approval."





It remains to be seen how this will play out, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates.