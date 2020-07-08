Kanye West is under scrutiny following his interview with Forbes formally announcing his presidential run -- or walk, as he'd call it. The rapper is eying either being the candidate for the Republican party if Trump ends up stepping down or running independently if all else fails. But he made it abundantly clear, he's not associating himself with the Democratic campaign.

As a God-fearing man, and the leader of Sunday Service, he identifies as a pro-lifer. "I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible," he said. That's controversial, enough, though not entirely surprising, but it was his claim that Planned Parenthood is a vehicle of White supremacy that had many scratching their heads. "Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work," he said, likely in reference to the founder of the organization's making a speech to the women's branch of the KKK in Silver Lake, NJ which PP has since denounced.

Nia Martin-Robinson, the Director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood's HQ, blasted Kanye for his comments on PP's work in inner-city communities.

"Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available," Nia said in a statement to TMZ. "Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing. The real threat to Black communities' safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition."

Kanye previously equated Plan B to abortion so it's unclear how well-versed Kanye actually is on this particular topic.

[Via]