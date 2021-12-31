More moves are being made and J. Prince is ushering 2022 with a bang. The Rap-a-Lot Records icon was instrumental in reuniting Drake and Kanye West for the mega-Larry Hoover Concert event. It was the first time that the two formerly-feuding artists joined together on stage in years and Prince was the catalyst to seeing reconciliation. The concert went on without a hitch and continues to be talked about weeks after its takeover.

Prince is back to shaking things up as it looks as if he's in Belize with Ye and former Bad Boy Records hitmaker turned politician, Shyne.

"I'm ending 2021 with a bang on Prince Island. We're In the water strategizing our future moves for 2022. We Love Belize," Prince penned in the caption to a post showing him in the clear waters with Dre Prince, Ye, and Shyne. It's is clear they are cooking up something, but no one shared any information as to what this meeting in the sunshine was about.

Over on Shyne's page, he uploaded a video of Kanye speaking on how he loves both Shyne and Belize. It may be a brief clip, but West truly looks as if he's enjoying reconnecting with his friends and associates. Check out the posts below.