Fans are ecstatic over part one of Kanye West's new Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs. The three-part series dives into Ye's origin story as a young producer trying to land a record deal to his current status as one of the few billionaires in hip-hop. Sources close to Kanye said as recent as last night that he wasn't necessarily supportive of the project but that might not be the case. At the wee hours of Thursday morning, Kanye went on Instagram to share some footage from the doc.

"Never give up on your dreams and follow your Jeen-Yuhs! Praise GOD!" Kanye wrote.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

In the clip, Kanye West is being chauffeured through his favorite city in the world, Chicago, as he discusses his worldly travels. "I've been to Thailand, Hong Kong. You know how n***as act like they been somewhere. They be like, 'Where you been?' 'I been to Canada and Mexico," he says before discussing the vacations to Cancun and reciting Ma$e's verse on "Feel So Good." From there, Ye gets in-depth about Ma$e's technical abilities as an MC.

The driver asks Kanye West why he thinks that Ma$e left the rap game to become a pastor. While Ma$e was subject to plenty of jokes over the years because of it, Kanye said that he has nothing but respect for the decision.

"I heard a lot of stories about it but at the end of the day, I gotta really respect his decision, man. How you gonna give that up? It's addictive, man. And a lot of n***as don't make it to where Ma$e was," he said, explaining that Ma$e had access to every materialistic object in the world, yet chose to fall back from it all. "Anything shallow, he had that, you know what I'm sayin'? And maybe he found that he couldn't find solace in that. He couldn't find happiness."

Check out the clip below and let us know how you feel about Jeen-Yuhs pt. 1 in the comment section.



