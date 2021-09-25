Just a few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian took to social media announcing that her son Saint had broken his arm and that he needed to get a cast. At the time, Kim noted that she had been crying a lot more than Saint, as she hated seeing her son in so much pain. This is a common part of the parenting experience, as many would prefer to take on their child's pain than have them endure it themselves. It was quite a heartbreaking notion, and it's clear that Kim felt horrible about what her son was going through.

Broken bones are par for the course when you're a kid as you are constantly going out and doing things that you shouldn't be doing. This can lead to some brutal injuries, although thankfully, as kids, you heal a lot faster than the typical adult would.

David Banks/Getty Images

Today, seemingly unprompted, Kanye decided to weigh in on the situation by posting Saint's x-ray photos on Instagram. As you can see in the post below, the break happened halfway up Saint's forearm, and it looks pretty painful. Many fans took to the comments section to give Saint their prayers, all while giving hope that the young West will get better sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, Saint does get better soon, especially with school in full swing. Broken arms are never fun to deal with, and they make it very hard to do all of the things you love doing as a kid.