Kanye West is missing his mother a little extra today as Wednesday, November 10 marked the anniversary of her passing. Donda West passed away from surgery complications at 58-years-old in 2007. She was an educator and author, and her world-famous son made sure this year that her memory stays alive through his art.

Releasing his tenth studio album DONDA a few months ago, Ye's latest record includes the introductory "Donda Chant," as well as many other songs referencing his mother. On Throwback Thursday, Ye dug deep in his picture books and found an adorable shot of himself as a baby, being held by his beautiful mother Donda. He posted the photo on Instagram, leaving it captionless.



MJ Kim/Getty Images

"A mothers love is eternal," commented Twista on the post. Several more of Ye's friends have commented, and many of his fans have sent the artist heart emojis as he remembers his mother today.

Ye has recently been more active on Instagram than in previous years. This week, he shared a video with J. Prince, extending an olive branch to Drake as he attempts to squash their beef and unite to help free Larry Hoover. Drake recently also met with J. Prince and Larry Hoover Jr., but he has not publicly responded to Ye.

Take a look at the photo below of Ye with his mother Donda.



