Kanye West took to Instagram, Monday morning, to share that he now has ten projects simultaneously charting on the top albums of Spotify in the US. This comes without the inclusion of his new album, Donda 2, which he isn't releasing on the platform.

West let the numbers do the talking, leaving a simple black heart emoji as the caption to his post.



West announced the highly anticipated sequel to 2021's Donda would only be available on his stem player, earlier this month.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

The recent rise in popularity of West's older albums likely coincides with the release of the documentary, jeen-yuhs, which follows the legendary Chicago rapper throughout his career. The latest episode, Act II: Purpose, detailed the making of West's classic album, The College Dropout. Jamie Foxx, Pharrell, and more are seen in the studio during the episode.

