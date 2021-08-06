Following the "Countdown to Donda" event on Apple Music, Thursday night, Kanye West shared the pre-order link for another jacket from the YEEZY x GAP partnership. This time around, fans can purchase a red variant of the Round Jacket, which West has been seen wearing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the build-up to the release of Donda.

The unisex jacket costs $200 and is expected to ship in Spring 2022. The similar blue Round Jacket sold out nearly immediately after its release on West's birthday, in June.



Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

Earlier this week, former GAP CEO Mickey Drexler, who worked with the company between 1992 and 2002, said it was unwise for both GAP and West to partner up.

"I told him he shouldn't do the deal because it doesn't make any sense in my opinion," Drexler said, referring to a conversation he had with West. "It doesn't work for someone like Kanye. He is not a corporate person and Gap is a big corporation.

"He is a smart guy but he shouldn't have done it. And I don't think they [Gap] should have done it, either," he added.

Check out the new Round Jacket below and click here to pre-order.

