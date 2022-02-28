Over the past eight months, Kanye West has delivered an abundance of music. He shared Donda in late August before unveiling the deluxe months later. And once 2022 began, the rapper announced that he started plotting on the release of Donda 2, which partially arrived last week on his newly launched Stem Player.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

However, it looks like Ye is already back in the studio, cheffing up even more music. This time, he wasn't necessarily accompanied by a plethora of rappers. Instead, he linked up with dream-pop group Beach House. The rapper shared a slew of photos on his Instagram page this weekend from their recent studio session. John Cunningham, a collaborator on Donda 2, confirmed that Kanye West and Beach house are working together on new music in response to a tweet from Anthony Fantano.

Perhaps, the latest sessions are an indication that Kanye is planning to either release a new version of Donda 2 through his stem player or is cheffing up another new project entirely. Most recently, Rich The Kid revealed that he has a collaboration with Kanye West that he teased from his own YEEZY stem player device. Rich also joined Migos on stage at the Donda Experience in Miami last week.

Check out the pictures from Kanye West and Beach House's studio session and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.