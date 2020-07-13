mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West Shares New Song, "Donda," In Honor Of His Late Mother

Cole Blake
July 12, 2020 23:06
Kevin Winter / Getty ImagesKevin Winter / Getty Images
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kanye dropped a new song in honor of his late mother.


Kanye West dropped a new track in honor of his late mother, titled "DONDA," late Sunday. He revealed the song, along with a music video on his Twitter page.

The caption reads, "In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday 🕊 My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics This song is called DONDA." Kanye's mother handles the first leg of the track, while Kanye takes over at the 1:30 mark.

Kanye's mother, Donda West, died on November 10, 2007, dealing with complications following surgery. 

Check out the new track through Kanye's Twitter below. So far, the song is not available on streaming services

Quotable Lyrics:

Momma, I need you to tuck me in
I made some mistakes and they rubbed it in
I know you and Grandma had enough of them
Why I got to be so stubborn then

