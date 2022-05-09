Kanye West Shares Music Video For "Life Of The Party"

Kanye West dropped a music video for "Life Of The Party" on Mother's Day.

In honor of Mother's Day, Kanye West has shared a new music video for his Andre 3000-assisted track, "Life of the Party." The video is being billed as a commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

For the music video, Ye trims the song down, cutting out Andre 3000's verse. The piece takes photographs from West's childhood and edits them to showcase the new clothing as well as make still images of West appear like he's rapping.

The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga pieces are expected to release on May 25 at 9:00 AM, ET. They will be available for purchase on the Yeezy Gap website, as well as on Balenciaga's online partners, Farfetch, Mytheresa, and Luisa Via Roma.

"Life Of The Party" was released as the second single for West's 2021 album, Donda. West has also released videos for "Hurricane," "Heaven and Hell," "24," and "Come to Life."

Ye's own "Life of the Party" isn't the only video he was featured in on Mother's Day. Kendrick Lamar deep faked himself to look like West in his new video for "The Heart Part 5," which was released just hours earlier.

Check out West's video for "Life Of The Party" below.