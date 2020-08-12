He's back. Kanye West has returned to his favorite social media platform and boy does he has a string of tweets for you. The rapper has shared a mixed bag of messages for his fans, including a peek at his presidential campaign t-shirts and other fashion looks that the public may or may not have been waiting for. Some have stated that Ye waited to make these big announcements until today because it marked the day Joe Biden shared that his running mate would be Kamala Harris. We may never understand the mind of Mr. West, but we can get a glimpse of what the Birthday Party candidate has in store for his supporters.



Steve Mack / Stringer / Getty Images

After sharing a look at his "Kanye 2020 Vision" baseball caps, West tweeted, "I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics." He then wrote, "Hi @WBeirendonck Virgil can do whatever he wants Do you know how hard it’s been for us to be recognized? Coming from Chicago?"

Kanye retweeted a photo of Rihanna wearing a "Vision Street Wear" shirt that looked like his "Kanye 2020 Vision" tees, along with screenshots of Google searches that include "african cubism" and "Picasso." The rapper also wrote "Lesssgoooooooooooo," later tweeting he said this in tribute to DaBaby. Fans also got to take a look at some prototypes for Ye's shoes and waterproof bags, so scan through his tweets below before he decides to delete them.