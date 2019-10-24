Fresh off of his interview with Zane Lowe, Kanye West has delivered the tracklist to his new project, Jesus Is King on Twitter. The album features a slew of singles that have either been leaked, performed or teased in recent times. "Water" and "Closed On Sunday" will be on the album. He also has a song titled, "On God." Clearly, the seven-song album rule didn't stick for Jesus Is King since there are eleven songs in total.



The release of the project has been a mysterious one. Kim initially announced the project along with a tentative tracklist and a release date. Of course, that didn't actually end up sticking. Kanye's ever-evolving project never actually arrived as hoped for but he did host three separate listening/viewing parties in New York, Detroit, and Chicago. At those parties, he played the project and debuted the documentary/film Jesus Is King.

The creative process behind the project may have been different than previous efforts, especially for his collaborators. In his interview with Zane Lowe earlier today, the rapper revealed that he's also getting ready to drop another new album on Christmas titled, Jesus Is Born. Given Ye's rep for following due dates, we're just hoping Jesus Is King actually drops tonight.

Jesus Is King is set to drop tonight with the accompanying IMAX film set to premiere in select theatres across the world. Peep the tracklist below.