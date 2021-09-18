Kanye West's DONDA is one of the most ambitious projects he has released in quite some time, and when it came out just three weeks ago, fans almost couldn't believe their eyes. After three listening parties and not a single official release in sight, fans were starting to get worried that the album would never show up. However, on a fateful Sunday morning, Kanye blessed us and after three weeks, there is no doubt that this is one of the best projects of the year.

The entire album is a concept record that is meant to pay homage to his mother Donda West who tragically passed away 14 years ago. There are various references to her on the album, including on the project's opener "Donda Chant" which sees her name being repeated in various different cadences.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Today, Kanye took to his Instagram page where he shared a visual for "Donda Chant" which features an overhead look at a projection in which hearses are driving around in a circle all while pictures of Donda West as a child are flashed on the screen. These images are placed atop Kanye's childhood home which was featured during the infamous third listening party in Chicago.

This new visual comes just a couple of days after the release of Kanye's video for the track "24," which is one of the most heavenly songs on the project.

