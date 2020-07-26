Kanye West has revealed the cover art for his upcoming album, Donda, which was originally planned to release Friday.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

The new album art was revealed on Twitter, after West went on a lengthy rant, which included an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian. Kardashian released a statement, earlier this week, regarding his recent actions.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,' she wrote. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," West said on Twitter, Saturday. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

