President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take to the debate stage this Thursday (October 22) for the last showdown before Election Day—sans Kanye West. While West's bid for presidency has been fraught with controversy, the rap mogul continues to fight his uphill battle toward the Oval Office. We've already received the first campaign video from West, and on Tuesday (October 20), he returned with his second. This time around, real-life voters explained why they've decided to cast their votes for the rapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Oct 12, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

"Kanye West is the best for the American people. With the help from God, he will achieve his goal by winning the 2020 presidential election," one man stated. Another said, "I will be voting for Kanye West this year because America needs a leader who will actually listen to the kids." Others in the clip mentioned that "America needs a strong leader with ideas," that West is "going to help people [and] cares about families," and his "faith-based" Christian campaign was appealing.

To prove that each person was real, their names and the states they reside in were also included in each of their "I support Kanye West" messages. Check it out below and let us know if Ye has your vote.