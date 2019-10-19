After promoting Sunday Service throughout the year, and recently expanding it globally with the first international event in Jamaica, Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King could possibly be here sooner than we think. Even if it doesn't drop, Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Film is set to hit IMAX theatres on October 25th. Ahead of the film's release, Ye dropped off some BTS footage to get you hyped. The clip gives a bit more insight into the thought process behind Kanye's aesthetic vision into the film.

The announcement of the film itself arrived following a slew of Sunday Service performances in Detroit, Chicago, and New York in late September -- the weekend the album was supposed to come out. A few people got to hear the project but not that many clips emerged onto the Internet. However, there is a collaboration between the Clipse and Kenny G on the project which is a unity only Kanye West is able to form.

In other Kanye related news, the rapper's attempt to trademark Sunday Service, for the use of clothes and other types of merch, was recently rejected because it's already a trademark. However, that could be a good thing for 'Ye since he's caught a lot of flack in recent times for trying to use religion and God to make money.