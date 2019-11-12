As one pastor condemns Kanye West for his political affiliations, another reportedly is welcoming the Jesus Is King rapper with open arms. We previously reported that New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor Jamal Bryant took to the pulpit to once again share his criticisms of Kanye's adoration of Donald Trump. This comes just a month after Bryant and his staff welcomed Kanye into their house of worship to perform his Sunday Service with his choir.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

An objection or two isn't going to hold someone like Ye back from pressing forward, and TMZ now reports that Kanye will make it to famed pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston. The outlet states that it's all scheduled to go down this weekend, however, it doesn't sound as if this will be a Sunday Service musical performance. It's reported that the rapper and pastor have become friends ever since Kanye has dedicated his life to Christ, and during his visit to the Texas church, Ye will engage in a 20 to 30-minute dialogue with Osteen at the pulpit about how his life has changed.

For those who aren't familiar with Osteen, his televised services are watched by seven to 10 million viewers every week. He's written a number of best-selling religious books, and his church holds nearly 17,000 seats—making for upwards of 50,000 attendees every weekend.