It’s not every day that you can buy a tank from Kanye West. Ye hit a deal with the Diesel Brothers to sell them his Ripsaw EV2.

Diesel Brothers, Dave “Heavy D”, Sparks told TMZ that the duo’s partnership with Kanye started a few years back. West’s team tried to get some work done on his trucks, but time was never on their side. His team hit the brothers up again last October but this time Ye’s team was looking to see if they would want to buy his Ripsaw. With an extensive waiting list pushed out for about 3 years, they didn’t hesitate to head down to his ranch in Wyoming to grab the tank.

Brad Barket/Getty Image

At the time of purchase, it was reported that Kanye paid $500K for the tank. He posed with the truck for GQ back in 2020 and it was also featured in this “Closed on Sunday” video. Sparks wouldn’t disclose how much they paid for the truck but he did admit that Ye gave them a great deal.

In Kanye fashion, there were some unique findings in the truck. Sparks noticed that the DVD player built into the dash only plays a K-Pop music video on a loop. Unfortunately, the brothers can’t stop the video from playing without completely removing the DVD player.

The Diesel Brothers came on the scene when their YouTube videos snagged the attention of Jay Leno. After appearing on Leno’s show, the two started their own show which showcased how they gave old diesel trucks a second chance.



[Via]