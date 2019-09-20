It looks like Kanye West is moving on from his NYC crib. According to Town & Country Mag, the Chicago rapper has listed his SoHo house for $4.7 million dollars.

Located at 25 West Houston Street in NYC, right in the heart of SoHo in New York City, the 1-bedroom, 2 bath crib is made up of two units on the building’s fourth floor. It was designed by notable architect Claudio Silvestrin, and featured a more organic design plan for the interior. It’s described as… “think stone islands in the bathroom and kitchen, French limestone flooring, and serene neutrals throughout the space. Plus, there’s everything from automated window shades to custom lighting.”

This news comes hours after Kanye was named the highest paid hip hop star of this year by Forbes. He reportedly earned $150 million this year, beating out Jay Z at #2 who had $81 million. Drake rounded up at #3 on the list, earning a reported $75 million last year, meanwhile Diddy made $70 million.

If you wish to see photos of Kanye’s swanky old pad, you can peep them right here. Or better yet, if you have $4.7 million you can just buy it yourself.

[Via]