Based on the constant stream of new information, spottings, and studio sessions, Donda 2 is seemingly just as much of a collaborative effort as the project that came before it. Nearly every other day in 2022, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has been seen in the lab with familiar faces, adding to the hype for the project's conception and supposed February 22nd release date. Amidst all of the Kim Kardashian conflict regarding their divorce and children, the constant in this Kanye era is his focus on music and linking up with artists he may have had a falling out with.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Recently, former Roc-A-Fella recording artist Beanie Sigel was seen bumping Kanye's feature verse on The Game's newly released "Eazy." That showing started some speculation that Beans and Ye potentially linked up in some form or fashion, due to the timing of his post coinciding with Donda 2 entering the later stages of completion. These assumptions were made reality when Beanie Sigel was seen in the studio with Kanye, listening to what we can only deduce to be new music:

Along with Beanie Sigel, another name has been thrown into the ring for a potential showing on Donda 2. Vic Mensa, a Chicago native and Kanye West mentee to some extent, has been seen in studio as well.

Do you think Donda 2 will see as many features as the first album? We'll let you know more as we find out. Leave a comment below.