Kanye West is venturing into the world of homeware. According to TMZ, the polarizing mogul's company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., filed a trademark application to place the name "Kanye West" on a bunch of home line products. Yeezy brand has already elevated Kanye to a level of billionaire status, so maybe he'll get the same type of luck when it comes to his new venture.

'Ye is looking to make bed blankets, throw blankets, and golf blankets all using cashmere, fleece, and silk. It sounds very comfortable and luxurious. It will be interesting to see if Kanye's possible name change will affect the branding and marketing of his new homeware line.



Brooke/Getty Images for Kanye WestYeezy

He is trying to change his name to 'Ye permanently, which is strange since Kim Kardashian West claims she doesn't want to change her last name following a breakup with the rapper and designer.

Kanye is having a busy few weeks. He recently dropped off DONDA, and his ongoing Cold War with Drake continues to escalate in the wake of the release of Certified Lover Boy. While the music battle between the two will rage on for an unspecified amount of time, at least 'Ye can claim hip-hop dominion over the fashion industry.

[via]