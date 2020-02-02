Kanye West brought his Sunday Service Choir to Bayfront Park in Miami and took a moment to address an issue in the music industry regarding Jesus.

According to XXL, West believes that record labels are contractually prohibiting artists from saying the name "Jesus" in their music.

"God using us to show off, to show God is better than the Devil," he said. "The Devil took all the producers, the musicians, the designers. He moved us all out to Hollywood, moved us all out to New York. Chasing gold statues. Literally signing a contract and selling our souls. They got contracts out there that say, 'you can't say Jesus.' When we were working on this album, people were coming to the studio just to say 'Jesus' as loud as they wanted to. You can say Jesus in 'Ye studio."

West recently has gone as far in his support of God that he considered quitting rap. His Pastor Adam Tyson explained his decision in a podcast interview in October: "One time, he told me that he wasn't going to rap. I said, 'Why not?' He said, 'That's the devil's music.' I said, 'Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.' I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, 'Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God's given you and use that platform for God.'"