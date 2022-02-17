Kanye West has been going after Pete Davidson quite a bit as of late, and while he had taken a few days off from roasting the comedian, Kanye seems to be back on the offensive. Earlier this morning, Kanye went on Instagram and posted a photo of Pete on SNL with the caption "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?"

From there, Kanye continued with his barrage of posts which zero in on what was said during the referenced SNL sketch. As you will see, Davidson urged Kanye to take his meds, which is a line that West was not particularly fond of. In fact, Kanye said that these posts are not harassment, but simply payback for everything that has been said about him, especially on SNL.

Image via Instagram

Ye eventually doubled down in another post, where he claimed that outlets like TMZ, Page 6, and others, are engaging in gaslighting. He also said that this is part of the "liberal agenda," although it's hard to make out exactly what he means by that. You can check out the lengthy paragraph, below.

Per Kanye:

"Someone always telling you you’re crazy can drive someone crazy That’s the gaslighting That’s the harassment The liberals have tried to discredit me for 20 years Page 6 TMZ and SNL are a gang That gang has tried to bully harass control discredit minimize and patronize me for years They are Godless God got me and God got our family Jesus has already one the victory And for everyone praying for me and my family Faith without works is dead Do something positive Say something publicly and positively while you still can Our first amendment is merging into the 13th amendment in front of our eyes meaning our freedom of speech is being challenged Because when you say something against the liberal agenda they gang up and say you’re challenged Y’all gone stop calling me crazy Let’s see if page 6 and TMZ print that I said that they are Godless."





Image via Instagram

This saga certainly isn't over, so stay tuned to HNHH for any updates, as we will be sure to bring them to you.