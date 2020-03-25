While it's probably the last thing you're concerned about right now, Kanye West is getting a few things off chest when it comes to his MAGA hat. The rapper sat down for an interview with WSJ Magazine, where he spoke about the sentiment behind the MAGA hat: "I'm a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?"

In the interview, Kanye West explains how the backlash surrounding his penchant to wear a MAGA hat recalls his pre-fame, regular "black guy" days. As he told the magazine, "It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something." He continued, "'This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.'"

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

He added, "Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism—not just racism. Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear."

The 42-year old still is adamant that he does not follow politics, despite his endorsement of Donald Trump. What's more, their mutual relationship has proved beneficial for us, as it was reportedly West who called on Donald Trump to help out A$AP Rocky when the rapper got locked in Sweden. Apparently, he called Trump's advisor Jared Kushner and was able to speak directly to the President about the situation within an hour.

We'll have to wait and see if anything changes Kanye's stance on Trump once he's done battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

