Kanye West says that "industry plants" are responsible for his split from Kim Kardashian. West discussed the dissolution of his marriage to Kardashian and his hopes of saving it during his latest appearance on the Drink Champs podcast.

West explained: "No grown-ass person, self-respecting person got time to listen to all your damn problems all the time without never bringing up some of they problems. This is what they call 'plants-- industry plants.' You don't think the most popular-- most famous woman in the world got plants. You don't think they got nannies, 'Hey Kim, hey Kim. Don't listen to Ye. He's so crazy.' Big facts."



West and Kardashian broke up earlier this year, and both seemingly have moved on to new relationships, West being seen with Vinetria and Kardashian being seen with Pete Davidson. Despite this, West still says he wants to save his family and get back together with his former partner.

"At the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet, so I'ma come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together, and try to save his [Larry Hoover Jr.] family-- my extended family, and pull our family together."

