For the last several months, Kanye West has ramped up his 2020 Presidential Campaign, revealing what he stands for and sharing his ideas for the future. Running on an anti-abortion, anti-vaccination stance, Kanye has attempted to siphon votes away from the two main candidates and, despite his past support for Donald Trump's politics, the music legend revealed that he would be voting for none other than himself today.

Taking to Twitter, Kanye started his Election Day posts off in a strong manner:

"Life is the ultimate gift. I channel Will Ferrel when I’m at the daddy daughter dances," he said in a couple of random tweets before getting to the meat. "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. We will heal. We will cure."

Kanye is only on the ballot in a handful of states as a Presidential candidate, having missed the deadline to be added in most states. Still, he has been sharing posts from his friends and fans who are writing in his name. In a poll that was released a few months ago, Kanye was only expected to pull about 2% of the total vote.

Do you think he'll actually have a chance in 2024?