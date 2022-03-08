The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye started his Tuesday morning (March 8) by sharing another new dark poem with the world, following his words about divorce over the weekend. This time, Ye is refusing to explain his thoughts behind the poem, explaining that he feels "compromised" to have had to explain his last twenty years of artistic expression.

"I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything," wrote Ye as his caption. "Men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted. Art is subjective. Art only works when it is the artist absolute truth. Someone’s truth can be another persons lie. We don’t all have to feel the same because we are not the same. With out further ado I present to you my latest creation it is called DEAD."



MEGA/Getty Images

The poem reads, "No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD. And only people that would talk to me were in my head. No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD. Only people who loved me would visit in their dreams instead. They would come to my grave and sprinkle some bread. So on my tombstone the birds would be fed. I would give new requests but nothing was said. Cause no one wanted to tell me, that I was DEAD.

They ran through my account like the sign said free bread. But no one wanted to tell me I was DEAD. My kids would dance for me in a house I once led. But kids see ghosts and didn't know I was DEAD. Every thing was wrong in the press that I read. Cause nobody would tell me that I was DEAD. I realized when people spoke to me was only when they pread. Cause nobody would just tell me, bro you been DEAD. Won't anyone listen to one word I said. Of course not sir, you know how long you been DEAD. Funny it's been a long long time since I bled. You think someone who prides being smart as me would have known that he's DEAD. So now every idea only exists in my head. I guess that's how people treat people who are DEAD. I found out one day at the newsstand in purgatory there was a front-page article of my murderer's story. I was so surprised at what it said. The info is for the living. And surprise... you're DEAD."

Read Ye's latest poem in full below and let us know what you think in the comments.




