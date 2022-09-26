Kanye West remarked that he understands how the people of London feel after losing a "Queen" of hisown on Instagram, Sunday night. West appears to have been referencing his own split from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and comparing her to the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II.

"London I know how you feel," West wrote over a black screen." I lost my Queen too."



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral Castle on September 9 after being placed under medical supervision. Her state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022.

At the time of her death, West reacted to the news on Instagram: “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

West's new post seemingly referencing Kim Kardashian comes just days after he apologized to her for his recent behavior during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” West told ABC. “But also, ain’t nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

West and Kardashian split back in February 2021, but the Donda rapper has remained adamant about getting back together with the mother of his children in the time since.

Check out West's latest post below.



Image Via Instagram